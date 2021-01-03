Video: AC Milan star Rafael Leao scores stunning goal from difficult angle

AC Milan star Rafael Leao showed his quality with this superb finish from a difficult angle in today’s game against Benevento.
Watch below as Leao goes around the opposition goalkeeper on the left-hand side of the penalty area before turning and steering his effort in with perfect accuracy…
? @RafaeLeao7 that is PHENOMENAL.pic.twitter.com/AHHuNz7tuW
— SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) January 3, 2021
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports
This really was a moment of magic from the talented Portugal Under-21 international, who has four goals and three assists in Serie A this season.
He might not score a better one than this for some time!