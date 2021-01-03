Steven Gerrard’s Rangers team have been in scintillating form this season. The ‘Gers are the only team in Europe who are still unbeaten, both in domestic and European football.

Despite their good form, Rangers fans will be the first to admit that they were somewhat fortuitous to beat Celtic at Ibrox yesterday afternoon. The Scottish Premiership leaders relied on the inspired form of Allan McGregor to keep them in the game, as the goalkeeper produced a string of top class saves during a man of the match performance.

The tide turned on the hour mark when Nir Bitton got the wrong side of Alfredo Morelos and cynically hauled him down. Referee, Bobby Madden, deemed the incident worthy of a red card, his verdict that a goalscoring opportunity had been denied, and it didn’t take long for Rangers to capitalise.

Astonishingly, Rangers broke a new record by becoming the first club to win the Old Firm derby without having a single shot on target! Indeed, their goal came as a result of a Callum McGregor own goal.

For Gerrard and his players the method of victory doesn’t matter. The result now puts Rangers 19 points ahead of Celtic, which is the same gap as that which separates Liverpool and Brighton in the English Premier League! Undoubtedly, Rangers now have one hand on the SPFL trophy… even former Celtic great’s such as Chris Sutton have conceded that the title race is all but over.