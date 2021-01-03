Menu

Real Madrid ready to sell Eden Hazard and Premier League transfer return touted as strong possibility

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to give up on Eden Hazard after his struggles at Chelsea since his transfer in 2019.

The Belgium international was a world class performer during his time in the Premier League, but he’s totally failed to live up to expectations in his time at the Bernabeu so far.

MORE: Bid prepared: Real Madrid line up opening offer of €70m for transfer of Tottenham star

Injuries have not helped Hazard, but it now looks like Madrid president Florentino Perez is losing patience with him, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that the 29-year-old is now most likely to return to an English club, while Paris Saint-Germain are also named as strong suitors for him.

Hazard would surely be a tempting signing for top clubs, even if he’s not currently looking like his old self.

The former Blues star has surely not lost all his natural talent overnight, so it may be that a return to England could help him get back to his best.

It’s certainly a surprise, however, that Hazard has performed so badly for Real that they’re already reportedly willing to let him go.

Hazard looked an ideal fit for Zinedine Zidane’s side, but he surely won’t be in the Spanish capital for much longer if Don Balon’s claims are accurate.

