Report suggests Liverpool have no interest in Dutch defender and rumours are simply a negotiating tactic

The transfer market in football is pretty similar to the marketplace in real life – if you want to sell something for the highest price then it’s only going to happen if there’s plenty of interest.

That’s one of the main reasons we see so many different transfer rumours that don’t seem to go anywhere. Obviously any smart club will make plenty of enquiries when they need to strengthen a position so most of the interest is legitimate, but agents and clubs will also spread rumours to create the illusion of interest.

That appears to be the case with Lille and their Dutch defender Sven Botman who’s been linked with Liverpool this month, but it sounds like the rumours are simply a tactic from Lille or the player’s agent to drive up the price:

No talks over a deal for Sven Botman. Liverpool not considering a move for him. Sounds like someone is trying to drive up the price/interest in the Lille defender. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 3, 2021

Wonderfully we also have to consider that this could come full circle and the reports about the interest being fake could even be a tactic by Liverpool or the player to try and keep his price in check, but you can start going round in circles at that point.

The links to Anfield do make sense because he’s a brilliant young defender and Jurgen Klopp should be looking to add some defensive cover when you consider how rotten their injury luck has been, but it does look like Botman isn’t a serious target just now.