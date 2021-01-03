Roy Keane furious at Mason Mount for ‘watching’ and not making ‘sacrifice’ for Chelsea to prevent first Manchester City goal

Manchester United and Premier League legend Roy Keane was absolutely seething with Mason Mount’s apparent role in the first goal that Manchester City scored in today’s 3-1 win against Chelsea.

Ilkay Gundogan produced a moment of sheer quality as he effortlessly tricked Thiago Silva with a tidy bit of skill after Phil Foden tapped him the ball, before drilling the ball into the back of the net.

Keane, when reviewing the opener after the match, exclaimed that Mount had to put a ‘challenge’ in during the passage of play, admitting that the attack-minded midfielder should’ve make a ‘sacrifice’.

The Irishman instead pointed out that the 21-year-old England international was ‘watching’ the proceedings unfold, as Gundogan spun away from Silva and scored.

?”He has got to put a challenge in, he has got to make a sacrifice, tackle” Roy Keane can not believe Chelsea’s lack of tackling against Manchester City pic.twitter.com/4drQ0Fb59q — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 3, 2021

“Mason Mount, he’s standing there as a midfielder getting back, the centre-half’s got to do better… Mason Mount’s watching him, he’s got to put a challenge in.”

“Frank (Lampard) can be scratching his head after the game, he’ll be frustrated – I’m looking forward to his interview.”

“When you’ve got your midfielders coming back – and I know Mount is more of an attacking player, he’s got to put his foot in, make a sacrifice, tackle him!”

Pictures from Sky Sports via Football Daily.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea board concerned by Frank Lampard’s worsening relationship with some players Showdown talks: Solskjaer to discuss transfer plans with Man United players as six could be sent packing Video: Roy Keane’s hilarious response to how he would mark Kevin De Bruyne

Keane’s criticism was certainly harsh, as he was joined on the Sky Sports panel by Graeme Souness – who defended Mount – and also Micah Richards.

It’s worth noting that by ‘sacrifice’ Keane meant that Mount should’ve at least attempted a tackle – even if it would’ve cost a penalty in this modern day Premier League.