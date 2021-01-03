“Somebody save this club” – These Chelsea fans plead for Frank Lampard replacement after first half thumping vs Man City

One of the strangest things about Frank Lampard’s time in charge of Chelsea was how tough it was to determine if he was actually a good coach, but it’s starting to become clear that he’s not cut out for the elite level.

They keep throwing money at the team in an effort to give him such a strong squad that his tactical deficiencies can’t be shown up, but they’ve been thumped by a Covid-hit Man City team in the first half today.

City are simply cutting through the Chelsea defence at will and Lampard might even consider himself to be lucky that it’s only 3-0, so there will be serious questions asked about his future now.

Plenty of the Chelsea supporters have had enough at this point, and they are pleading for a change to be made:

Frank is tactically clueless. Tuchel? Allegri? Favre? Sarri? Somebody save this club! ?? — BradJourno (@BradJourno) January 3, 2021

Thomas Tuchel, Massimiliano Allegri. Lampard needs to be sacked. — JefersonFreitas (@Jeferso06826874) January 3, 2021

Man sack Lampard

Bring in Tuchel or Allegri — Airyse Gates (@AiryseG) January 3, 2021

Can we sack Lampard now and get Allegri. — nnamdi (@NCOpurum) January 3, 2021

sack Lampard tonight, bring in Allegri/Tuchel, start our process and next season we win the league — Mo? (@15mohammed_) January 3, 2021

Lampard Out, Allegri In. — Brandy j. Boloko (@_bboloko) January 3, 2021

Look Lampard was a very good player for us but as a manager he’s let us down so much,Allegri,Tuchel please @ChelseaFC #CHEMCI — Amakobe Tyrone (@TyroneAmakobe) January 3, 2021

It looks like the goodwill he built up as a player is growing thin and he could even damage his legendary status with the club if this goes on much longer, so it might be wise to let him go and bring in an experienced replacement who should be able to get more out of the squad.