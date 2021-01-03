“Somebody save this club” – These Chelsea fans plead for Frank Lampard replacement after first half thumping vs Man City

One of the strangest things about Frank Lampard’s time in charge of Chelsea was how tough it was to determine if he was actually a good coach, but it’s starting to become clear that he’s not cut out for the elite level.
They keep throwing money at the team in an effort to give him such a strong squad that his tactical deficiencies can’t be shown up, but they’ve been thumped by a Covid-hit Man City team in the first half today.
City are simply cutting through the Chelsea defence at will and Lampard might even consider himself to be lucky that it’s only 3-0, so there will be serious questions asked about his future now.
Plenty of the Chelsea supporters have had enough at this point, and they are pleading for a change to be made:
Frank is tactically clueless.
Tuchel? Allegri? Favre? Sarri?
Somebody save this club! ??
— BradJourno (@BradJourno) January 3, 2021
Thomas Tuchel, Massimiliano Allegri. Lampard needs to be sacked.
— JefersonFreitas (@Jeferso06826874) January 3, 2021
Man sack Lampard
Bring in Tuchel or Allegri
— Airyse Gates (@AiryseG) January 3, 2021
Can we sack Lampard now and get Allegri.
— nnamdi (@NCOpurum) January 3, 2021
sack Lampard tonight, bring in Allegri/Tuchel, start our process and next season we win the league
— Mo? (@15mohammed_) January 3, 2021
Lampard Out, Allegri In.
— Brandy j. Boloko (@_bboloko) January 3, 2021
Look Lampard was a very good player for us but as a manager he’s let us down so much,Allegri,Tuchel please @ChelseaFC #CHEMCI
— Amakobe Tyrone (@TyroneAmakobe) January 3, 2021
It looks like the goodwill he built up as a player is growing thin and he could even damage his legendary status with the club if this goes on much longer, so it might be wise to let him go and bring in an experienced replacement who should be able to get more out of the squad.
Sack lampard now ooo bring allegri pls before i course this club
nuno Da Espirito
lampard is a waste of time
i dont know what to said. but since day 1, i always said lampard cant win trophy for my beloved chelsea.
The earlier the better, sack lampard now that we can still compete for the top four
Please we need another coach Roman
Sack lampard now
Dis evening
Giroud did not start imagine
Ziyech striking
He has not even found the players main positions in de club
Sack him
Bring in tuchel please
Lampard out we are tired of him
The man was a legend of a player
But with an inexperienced assistant at elite level and a few old players as training assistants the poor guy just isn’t a premier league manager and hasn’t helped himself crowding in more inexperienced people
Time to go mate
Ko ni da fun gbogbo yin….. Are you guys playing with our feelings now. Is CFC a club or a playground.
Sack lampard allegri in
lampard cant lead chelsea he dont know his first eleven he is still gambling.
Sack the manager before will be late.
sack Lampard he doesn’t have what it takes to be a Chelsea coach
Lampard need’s to be sack now please Roman
Bring better coach sack this mumu lampard
a bunch of players with an inexperienced coach. please sack him now and bring Allegeri.
Chelsea used to take trophies using counter attack that’s why lambard can’t make a win over big games because h is game is good of possessions.i think for me the best replacement is wolves coach then if not accessible let’s allow tuchel or Allegri
I don’t think Lampard can manage and pull up Chelsea into top of the table in near future. I believe that the problem is on the player side and I do not agree to replace Lampard. He should be given more time. Look at Manchester United. Ole can be sacked during last month due to the bad results at the beginning. But they are now at the 2nd place of the table. Mikel Arteta was in the same situation, too.
let him leave in peace before it gets worse, just go Lampard Goooooooooooo, you’re too young and inexperienced to be a CFC Coach
Abroamovich! HELPPPPPPPPPP! We need your double-edge axe on Lampard. He’s lack basic coaching skills. Chelsea the strongest squad in the league, and here we are stuck in the “wonderland” of how did we get here?
Please we need new coach
The very day he was hired as chelseafc manager I said chelseafc would be relegated. We pleading with chelseafc board SACK LAMPARD. The players are not playing with swagger. #sackLampard
we do not need him again sack him and get us a good coach pls lampard is not good for chelsea let him look for small team and coach them
Hero To Zero.Lampard Era Pls Go
Lampard is not competent enough to coach a top club like Chelsea, please Roman do what you’re good at.
Enough is enough for Lampard! We need changes as soon as possible. Lamp had asked our patiences, but now it is over. Lampard has similar sounded like, but it remains thin in the air now!! Lampuar
lampard must be sacked we don’t need those results,bring in tuchel lampard dont know how to use players
Lampard is not a coach how do you lose against the toffees, Arsenal out of 21points he gets 7 Chelsea are stuck i see my team playing championship next season all the way we going down and fast
Sack lampard i plead he should go and learn more may be in the future we will need him for now the team is biger than him he should be sacked before thing get more worst
All games demonstrate unequivocally that Lampard lacks strategy, tactical development and alternative plans when opposition coaches have study their play method. He is not capable for a premiere league coaching at all. Period
Allegri in lampard out
lndeed Frank Lampard is a player and by the moment he can’t manage Chelsea.Am unhappy coz l like the club most since form one 2009 up to now.kindly look for another manager Chelsea boss to help.charles Nyabuto
How can you start with Timo “and Giroud is out there? what the hellllll???????
Sack lampard before it’s late