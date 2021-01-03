Menu

“Somebody save this club” – These Chelsea fans plead for Frank Lampard replacement after first half thumping vs Man City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

One of the strangest things about Frank Lampard’s time in charge of Chelsea was how tough it was to determine if he was actually a good coach, but it’s starting to become clear that he’s not cut out for the elite level.

They keep throwing money at the team in an effort to give him such a strong squad that his tactical deficiencies can’t be shown up, but they’ve been thumped by a Covid-hit Man City team in the first half today.

City are simply cutting through the Chelsea defence at will and Lampard might even consider himself to be lucky that it’s only 3-0, so there will be serious questions asked about his future now.

Plenty of the Chelsea supporters have had enough at this point, and they are pleading for a change to be made:

It looks like the goodwill he built up as a player is growing thin and he could even damage his legendary status with the club if this goes on much longer, so it might be wise to let him go and bring in an experienced replacement who should be able to get more out of the squad.

More Stories Frank Lampard

34 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. peter says:
    January 3, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Sack lampard now ooo bring allegri pls before i course this club

    Reply
    1. Dav Ferdinand T says:
      January 3, 2021 at 7:01 pm

      nuno Da Espirito
      lampard is a waste of time

      Reply
  2. Isah Abubakar Sudangi says:
    January 3, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    i dont know what to said. but since day 1, i always said lampard cant win trophy for my beloved chelsea.

    Reply
    1. Basiil says:
      January 3, 2021 at 7:04 pm

      The earlier the better, sack lampard now that we can still compete for the top four

      Reply
  3. Maleek says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    Please we need another coach Roman

    Reply
  4. Johnson milhan says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    Sack lampard now
    Dis evening
    Giroud did not start imagine
    Ziyech striking
    He has not even found the players main positions in de club
    Sack him
    Bring in tuchel please

    Reply
  5. David says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    Lampard out we are tired of him

    Reply
  6. Dan Roche says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    The man was a legend of a player
    But with an inexperienced assistant at elite level and a few old players as training assistants the poor guy just isn’t a premier league manager and hasn’t helped himself crowding in more inexperienced people
    Time to go mate

    Reply
  7. Alex says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    Ko ni da fun gbogbo yin….. Are you guys playing with our feelings now. Is CFC a club or a playground.

    Reply
  8. Mubarak isah lailaba says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    Sack lampard allegri in

    Reply
  9. Brighton says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    lampard cant lead chelsea he dont know his first eleven he is still gambling.

    Reply
  10. Mohamed Hamana says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:40 pm

    Sack the manager before will be late.

    Reply
  11. Victor ibe says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:40 pm

    sack Lampard he doesn’t have what it takes to be a Chelsea coach

    Reply
  12. Edward says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    Lampard need’s to be sack now please Roman

    Reply
  13. Abubakar Hamidu says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:45 pm

    Bring better coach sack this mumu lampard

    Reply
  14. Martins says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    a bunch of players with an inexperienced coach. please sack him now and bring Allegeri.

    Reply
  15. Kevin Tarus says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:49 pm

    Chelsea used to take trophies using counter attack that’s why lambard can’t make a win over big games because h is game is good of possessions.i think for me the best replacement is wolves coach then if not accessible let’s allow tuchel or Allegri

    Reply
  16. Gabriel says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:49 pm

    I don’t think Lampard can manage and pull up Chelsea into top of the table in near future. I believe that the problem is on the player side and I do not agree to replace Lampard. He should be given more time. Look at Manchester United. Ole can be sacked during last month due to the bad results at the beginning. But they are now at the 2nd place of the table. Mikel Arteta was in the same situation, too.

    Reply
  17. LUKIBISI says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    let him leave in peace before it gets worse, just go Lampard Goooooooooooo, you’re too young and inexperienced to be a CFC Coach

    Reply
  18. Taiwo Bamidele says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    Abroamovich! HELPPPPPPPPPP! We need your double-edge axe on Lampard. He’s lack basic coaching skills. Chelsea the strongest squad in the league, and here we are stuck in the “wonderland” of how did we get here?

    Reply
  19. Taiwo says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    Please we need new coach

    Reply
  20. Martins says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    The very day he was hired as chelseafc manager I said chelseafc would be relegated. We pleading with chelseafc board SACK LAMPARD. The players are not playing with swagger. #sackLampard

    Reply
  21. sombaby says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    we do not need him again sack him and get us a good coach pls lampard is not good for chelsea let him look for small team and coach them

    Reply
  22. Lukman Bashiru says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    Hero To Zero.Lampard Era Pls Go

    Reply
  23. BOAZ WAMWENGE says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Lampard is not competent enough to coach a top club like Chelsea, please Roman do what you’re good at.

    Reply
  24. Lam Ruach says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Enough is enough for Lampard! We need changes as soon as possible. Lamp had asked our patiences, but now it is over. Lampard has similar sounded like, but it remains thin in the air now!! Lampuar

    Reply
  25. emmanuel says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    lampard must be sacked we don’t need those results,bring in tuchel lampard dont know how to use players

    Reply
  26. Gaddi says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    Lampard is not a coach how do you lose against the toffees, Arsenal out of 21points he gets 7 Chelsea are stuck i see my team playing championship next season all the way we going down and fast

    Reply
  27. Stanley says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    Sack lampard i plead he should go and learn more may be in the future we will need him for now the team is biger than him he should be sacked before thing get more worst

    Reply
  28. George says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    All games demonstrate unequivocally that Lampard lacks strategy, tactical development and alternative plans when opposition coaches have study their play method. He is not capable for a premiere league coaching at all. Period

    Reply
  29. john says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Allegri in lampard out

    Reply
  30. charles Nyabuto says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    lndeed Frank Lampard is a player and by the moment he can’t manage Chelsea.Am unhappy coz l like the club most since form one 2009 up to now.kindly look for another manager Chelsea boss to help.charles Nyabuto

    Reply
  31. FREDY MCHELC says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    How can you start with Timo “and Giroud is out there? what the hellllll???????

    Reply
  32. Lesley says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    Sack lampard before it’s late

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.