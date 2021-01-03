Bid prepared: Real Madrid line up opening offer of €70m for transfer of Tottenham star

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a transfer bid for Tottenham star Son Heung-min, according to latest transfer gossip from Spain.

Los Blancos are eyeing up Son in a potential €70million deal, though he may end up costing more like €90m after his superb recent form, according to Don Balon.

The South Korea international has been a joy to watch for Tottenham so far this season, looking one of the finest players in the Premier League and indeed Europe.

Son has 12 goals and five assists in 17 Premier League games so far this season, striking up a devastating attacking partnership with Harry Kane up front in Jose Mourinho’s side.

It’s clear Son has what it takes to shine for a genuine European giant like Real Madrid, where he could be a useful addition to help the club find an upgrade on the struggling Eden Hazard.

Real have also lost the qualities of Gareth Bale in recent times as his form dipped before he went out on loan to Tottenham this season.

Spurs won’t want to lose Son as he seems key to their title hopes this season, but if Madrid come calling, the world’s best players don’t tend to say no.