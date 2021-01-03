Spurs star a priority signing for Paris-Saint Germain but move depends on one thing

According to reports coming out of France, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is a top January transfer priority for Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain who are now managed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Dele, 24, joined Spurs in 2015 after Pochettino opted to sign him from MK Dons.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, Dele soon emerged as one of England’s most gifted attackers and played a key role in his side’s on-field fortunes which included reaching the 2018-19 Champions League final.

However, following the shock sacking of Pochettino and the announcement that Jose Mourinho will be taking his place in the Spurs dugout, one player who has perhaps suffered the most is Dele.

Seemingly not a part of Mourinho’s first-team plans, Dele has found himself cast aside by his Portuguese boss.

After featuring in just four Premier League matches so far this season, Dele’s long-term future at Spurs continues to be speculated.

According to a recent written report from L’Equipe (via Sports Witness), Dele is Paris-Saint Germain’s top transfer priority for January.

Now managed by Pochettino, reports in France claim that should the Ligue 1 champions manage to offload a series of players, they’re likely to make a move for Spurs’ Dele.

L’Equipe claim that the list of Paris-Saint Germain players heading for the exit include Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler and possibly Ander Herrera or Thilo Kehrer.

Should Paris-Saint Germain find potential suitors from the majority of the available players then last season’s Champions League finalists are expected to turn their attentions to Dele.

Speculation that the player is keen on a move to the French capital has been turned up a notch after the 24-year-old ‘liked’ a recent social media post confirming Pochettino as Paris-Saint Germain’s new manager.