Spurs to make another approach for talented striker after hat-trick on breakthrough performance

Every talented young player will have that one game that makes everyone sit up and notice how good they are, while it should also confirm in their own mind that they absolutely belong in senior football.

Wigan striker Kyle Joseph has been impressive for a while but he only had one goal in eleven appearances to show for it, but he’s also playing in a struggling side who don’t score a lot of goals so it can be tough to stand out.

He had a breakthrough performance in a 4-3 win over Burton Albion where he scored a hat-trick to lead his team to victory, while ESPN have indicated that Spurs are now ready to make another move for him.

It’s suggested that they offered £150k to sign him in the summer but the offer was turned down, but it’s now believed that an improved offer should be enough to sign him up this month.

He’s only 19 and this is his first proper season in senior football so it might be a push to suggest he can contribute to the first team at Spurs straight away, but he’s clearly a player with plenty of potential.

It might even make sense to allow him to stay at Wigan for the rest of the season to continue his development, but it would be a well deserved move for the Scottish youth international.