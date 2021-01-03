Steve Bruce wants rapid Premier League defender on loan to boost the Newcastle defence in January

Newcastle United fans will be used to seeing the team muddle through transfer windows without any meaningful backing, so it’s not a surprise to see that Steve Bruce may have to resort to loan moves for versatile players to patch up his squad this month.

The defence hasn’t been overly leaky this season but it needs to be perfect in most games when you consider that Newcastle don’t score a lot of goals, so ESPN have reported that Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is a loan target for Steve Bruce.

He’s not had many chances at Chelsea this season so the temporary switch would make sense for him, while his incredible pace could be a real asset for Newcastle.

Of course he’s still a bit raw and he needs his pace to help him out at times, but it would also allow the team to press a bit higher and chase games if they know he can cover in behind to limit opportunities on the counter attack.

Tomori has also forced his way into the England setup once so he may have an outside chance of making the squad for the Euros in the summer, but that will only happen if he’s playing regular football.

He can also play on the right hand side so his pace could even be used in an attacking sense if he’s able to overlap and push forward on the wing, so he should be a positive addition if they can pull this off.