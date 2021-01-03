As more and more coronavirus rule-breakers from the world of football are uncovered, so it should follow that more positive tests will force the postponements of games.

Whatever the reasoning, there really is no justification for so many players to be consistently breaking the rules.

Danny Murphy, writing in his column for the Daily Mail, has even suggested that there’s a moral reason to now consider bringing the season to a temporary close again, given the high risk that the disease poses.

Of course, where football is concerned, money talks, and Murphy isn’t comfortable with the notion that players could well be vaccinated before the vulnerable and elderly.

Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, was one to bemoan the recent late postponement of his side’s fixture against Fulham, however, Murphy has no sympathy.

“A circuit break will cause a fixture pile-up later in the season but congestion later on leading to three games a week is better than a worsening Covid pandemic,” he wrote.

“The football part of me wants to see games, but the civilian side is finding it hard to justify it if children are denied going to school.

“[…] While I could understand Jose Mourinho’s frustration from a professional point of view complaining about the late postponement of Tottenham’s game against Fulham, he should have held his tongue.

“Preparing yourself mentally for a game and then having it snatched away is irritating, but it’s no different than having a long coach trip only to find the pitch is frozen and you can’t play.

“My message for Jose and others is to suck it up and get on with it. Protocols can be improved but vent your anger in-house. This is a time to recognise the world is not in its normal place.

“Football has to understand that as an industry. If matches have to stop temporarily because Covid cases continue to increase, I would understand.”

Clearly, the country is heading towards a tipping point as far as covid is concerned, and football needs to play its part accordingly – however much money is lost in the process.