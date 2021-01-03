The battle for promotion takes another twist in the Championship

It was an intriguing day of football in the Championship yesterday as many of the league’s promotion chasers faced one another. A number of clubs have now swapped positions at top end of the table as the battle to achieve Premier League status took another twist.

As expected, Norwich City broke their recent duck to record a first win in three games. Emi Buendia’s second half strike was enough to give the Canaries all three points against Barnsley. In doing so, Norwich stretch their lead at the top to four points.

Brentford missed the opportunity to stay in second place through no fault of their own as scheduled opponent’s Bristol City had suspected COVID-19 issues. The EFL postponed the match as a result and those in and around the Bees were enabled to catch up on their game in hand.

The crunch clashes of the weekend took place at the Liberty and Bet365 stadiums. At the former, third placed Swansea City took on Watford. The visitors took the lead, but a Jamal Lowe brace turned the match on its head and gave Swansea a fantastic 2-1 victory, which lifted them into second spot. Meanwhile, at the Bet365 stadium, Bournemouth recorded a magnificent result by beating Stoke City 1-0. Junior Stanislas got the goal for the Cherries in the final ten minutes and the strike climbs the South coast side into third, level with Brentford on 41 points. Bournemouth also have a game in hand over Swansea (43 points) and Norwich (47 points).

The results certainly make things interesting at top, with four clubs all vying for the title; whilst Reading sit just behind in fifth place, on 40 points, after a second half comeback gave them a well earned victory over Huddersfield.