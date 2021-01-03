Menu

Video: Timo Werner’s awful corner fail sums up his latest dire performance for Chelsea

Timo Werner is not enjoying his football for Chelsea at the moment, and his latest blunder at the corner flag just sums up how things are going for him.

Watch below as the Germany international tries to take a short corner quickly, but ends up injuring himself on the corner flag…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

We’re not quite sure how Werner managed this, but it truly is a sign of things just not going your way.

Luckily it doesn’t look too serious, but when can the summer signing from RB Leipzig finally catch a break?

