With Mauricio Pochettino now installed as the new Paris Saint-Germain manager, time is of the essence as far as potential new signings are concerned.
Though the French club can already boast more than enough talent, and there isn’t necessarily the need for Pochettino being the new broom that sweeps clean, freshening up the squad is almost a pre-requisite for any new manager.
To that end, rumours linking Dele Alli with a switch from Tottenham Hotspur to the French capital refuse to go away.
The player himself has added fuel to the fire by liking BT Sport’s Instagram post of Pochettino’s unveiling, as shown by the Daily Star.
It seems abundantly clear that the England international has no future with the north Londoners, with Jose Mourinho consistently overlooking him this season.
If the option to move to PSG presents itself it’s one that is beneficial to all parties.
Given how well Pochettino and Alli worked together at Spurs, the chance to resurrect his career is surely something that will appeal to the 24-year-old.