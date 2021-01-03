Video: Andy Carroll’s delightful volley brings Newcastle back into the game

At 2-0 down against Leicester, things looked bleak for Newcastle until Steve Bruce introduced Andy Carroll to the game.

Less than five minutes after being introduced, The Toon won a free kick out wide and the big man was licking his lips in anticipation. The ball was flighted deep into the danger zone and as it was nodded away, Carroll struck a magnificent low volley into the bottom corner of the net.

Carroll’s goal comes exactly a decade after he scored at the ground against Manchester City as 21 year old!