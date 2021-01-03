Video: Antonio Conte loses the plot with Arturo Vidal and yells at him to “F*ck off” after he concedes penalty for Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal does seem like Antonio Conte’s kind of player when you consider the energy and aggression that he brings to the game, but there’s always the potential for an explosion relationship when you consider how unhinged the pair can be.

Vidal gave away a penalty on the stroke of half time against Crotone today after diving in fairly needlessly, so it looked like a stonewall decision:

Pictures from beIN Sports

Unfortunately Vidal decided to argue with the referee as he tried to protest the decision, and it’s clear that Conte didn’t appreciate this at all from the Chilean:

The loose translation is “Arturo, play on and f*ck off”, so it looks like Conte knew it was a penalty and had no interest in seeing Vidal talk his way into the book again.

Thankfully Inter went on to win the game 6-2 so it’s not a huge issue, but you can imagine that there were some interesting views exchanged at half time.