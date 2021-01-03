Video: Barcelona’s secret agent Luis Suarez scores a last minute winner for Atleti to knock Real Madrid off top spot

It did look like Barcelona’s decision to let Luis Suarez join Atletico Madrid for free was utter madness in the summer, but perhaps it was just part of the plan to stifle Real Madrid.

It’s becoming clear that Barca are in no fit state to put up a proper title bid so Atleti were the only challengers, but they did have serious problems last year as they drew far too many games.

A prolific and experienced striker like Suarez could be the difference between one point and three when it matters most, and it proved to be the case tonight as he scored a last minute winner against ten-man Alaves:

Luis Suarez late winning goal vs Alaves ? pic.twitter.com/AqkH2rHyiH — Lyndio Sport (@LyndioSport) January 3, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

It shows how far Barca have fallen when their best chance of stopping Real is by giving good players to Atletico, but it’s the current reality for Ronald Koeman’s men.