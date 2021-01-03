Video: Clinical Cristiano Ronaldo capitalises on Ramsey hustle with superb finish to hand Juventus lead vs Udinese

In the 30th minute of Juventus’ Serie A encounter with Udinese tonight, Cristiano Ronaldo has unsurprisingly shown his clinical self to capitalise on an error and fire his side into the lead.

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey hacked the ball away from Rodrigo De Paul with a brilliant tackle after the attacking midfielder was too lax as he received the ball from a throw-in in Udinese’s own third.

Ramsey’s efforts knocked the ball towards Ronaldo and the 35-year-old sprang into action as he sprinted away with the ball at his feet, before creating space and curling the ball into the net.

It’s a truly superb finish from the all-time great, Andrea Pirlo’s side have shown a clinical nature to pounce on an error from De Paul to fire ahead against Udinese.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a great opener for Juve! ? It’s still nearly impossible to stop him when he runs at a defence and gets a sight of goal like that ? pic.twitter.com/U8f30Za0Gk — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 3, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

This marks Ronaldo’s 13th Serie A goal in just his 11th league appearance this season, as it stands it fires the Old Lady up to fifth in the table after a slow start’s hindered their chances of domination with the side drawing far too often under Pirlo to date.