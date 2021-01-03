Menu

Video: Early nightmare for Man City’s Zach Steffen as he forgets the pass back rule against Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Nerves can make us do some stupid things, but this probably isn’t the beginning that Zach Steffen was looking for on his Premier League debut.

The pass-back rule is one of the most basic things for a keeper to remember and he’s not really under any pressure here, but he picks up a booking and gives Chelsea a free kick in a great position by picking up the obvious back-pass:

Thankfully he got away with it as nothing came of the resulting free kick, but it’s not what he would be looking for to settle the nerves.

