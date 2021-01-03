Menu

Video: Ian Holloway goes mental after he hits top bins on Soccer AM

Posted by

Charismatic former professional footballer and manager, Ian Holloway, was a guest on this week’s Soccer AM show. Holloway recently resigned from the Grimsby Town manager’s job as he didn’t support the takeover that was happening at the club.

MORE: Pep Guardiola names his dream transfer target

Currently unemployed, he showed no signs of misery as he produced a spectacular volley into the top bins, quite literally, as part of the show’s guest section.

Holloway then wheeled away in a crazy celebration to let everyone know exactly how he felt about it!

More Stories / Latest News
“Great talent” – Arsenal legend identifies two things that make Emile Smith Rowe so special
Frank Lampard not ‘concerned’ about being sacked as Chelsea boss after defeat to City as club legend remains usual pragmatic self
Arsenal legend names Bukayo Saka’s best position after superb recent form
More Stories Ian Holloway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.