Video: Ian Holloway goes mental after he hits top bins on Soccer AM

Charismatic former professional footballer and manager, Ian Holloway, was a guest on this week’s Soccer AM show. Holloway recently resigned from the Grimsby Town manager’s job as he didn’t support the takeover that was happening at the club.
Currently unemployed, he showed no signs of misery as he produced a spectacular volley into the top bins, quite literally, as part of the show’s guest section.
Holloway then wheeled away in a crazy celebration to let everyone know exactly how he felt about it!
.@IanOllie7 JUST HIT A TOP-BIN! ???
This is the BEST thing to happen all year! ?? What. A. Bloke. pic.twitter.com/DhxREdJQqQ
— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 2, 2021