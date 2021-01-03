Menu

Video: James Maddison puts Leicester ahead after unselfish play by Jamie Vardy

Leicester City have taken the lead against Newcastle United at St James’ Park, courtesy of a powerful drive from James Maddison.

The English midfielder rifled home from just inside the box after accepting a pass from his compatriot, Jamie Vardy. Vardy is so often the scorer, but on this occasion he manufactured the opportunity perfectly, before cutting back to present Maddison with his goal.

Newcastle have sat deep for most of the match but now face a tough test to get back into the game.

