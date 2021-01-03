BeIN Sport duo Richard Keys and Andy Gray have not minced their words when breaking down Manchester United’s penalty stats.
Whilst presenting their latest edition of games on global sports network BeIN Sports, the controversial duo spoke in depth about the amount of penalties the Red Devils have been awarded since the start of the 2019-20 season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his attacking Red Devils awarded a whopping 33 spot-kicks, with front-line attackers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial winning the most (seven each).
Whilst weighing-in on how and why United are awarded so many penalties, the pundits appeared to be far from impressed.
“I see this as impossible for one team to be rewarded in that manner, so often,” Keys said. “These two [Rashford and Martial] are serial offenders for me, these go over when you sneeze on them.”
Man United won a controversial penalty last night against Aston Villa. Keys and Gray break down the stats, 33 penalties since the start of last season!
More – https://t.co/1eGBJOyvQ5 pic.twitter.com/32cBLc5trX
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 2, 2021
Manchester United sells stories. They get clicks. Compare these penalty stats to the big six and to the rest of Europe’s big teams then say something. Other than that it comes off as a witch hunt. The moment united starts looking good again the media come for them. Its OK all news is good news.