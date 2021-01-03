BeIN Sport duo Richard Keys and Andy Gray have not minced their words when breaking down Manchester United’s penalty stats.

Whilst presenting their latest edition of games on global sports network BeIN Sports, the controversial duo spoke in depth about the amount of penalties the Red Devils have been awarded since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his attacking Red Devils awarded a whopping 33 spot-kicks, with front-line attackers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial winning the most (seven each).

Whilst weighing-in on how and why United are awarded so many penalties, the pundits appeared to be far from impressed.

“I see this as impossible for one team to be rewarded in that manner, so often,” Keys said. “These two [Rashford and Martial] are serial offenders for me, these go over when you sneeze on them.”