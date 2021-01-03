Menu

Video: Lionel Messi delivers pinpoint assist as Frenkie de Jong is rewarded for brilliant run as Barcelona take the lead against Huesca

In the 26th minute of tonight’s La Liga encounter against Huesca, Barcelona took the lead after they shuttled the ball around midfield with a brilliantly-worked goal.

The ball was eventually handed to Lionel Messi deep on the left flank, the all-time great looked up and picked out a surging run from Frenkie de Jong with a pinpoint cross.

De Jong, who drifted into the centre with a wonderful bit of movement from the right side, slotted the ball into the back of the net from inside the six-yard box with a side-footed volley finish.

Pictures from Premier Sports and Z Select.

As it stands, Barcelona sit fifth in the La Liga table, Ronald Koeman’s men may have conceded in the title race already due to a shaky start, but if they can string together a run anything can happen.

