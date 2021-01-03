Video: Lionel Messi hits well wide with hilarious Karate kick attempt for Barcelona vs Huesca

In the 8th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga tie against Huesca on Sunday evening, even Lionel Messi wasn’t good enough to pull off a spectacular volleyed finish.
Ousmane Dembele slotted the ball back to Jordi Alba after a throw-in on the left-wing, the marauding star burst past his man before showing his quality as he waited to float a cross over to the far post.
Messi was dangerously left completely unmarked, leaving the all-time great with the time and space to attempt an audacious Karate kick, a rogue effort it proved to be as Messi struck the ball further away from the goal than where it was when he received it.
Messi made up for the hilarious moment in the 26th minute with a pinpoint assist to Frenkie de Jong, who was picked out following some brilliant movement from midfield.
One thing’s seemingly obvious after this, and it’s that Messi might have used his spell out with injury to watch the Karate Kid over the festive period.