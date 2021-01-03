Video: Memphis Depay’s no look assist… to a giraffe!

Lyon’s Memphis Depay is known for his accuracy on the football pitch and for the way in which he always seems to find the target.

However, the front man seems to have outdone himself on this occasion.

Sitting at the table enjoying what looks to be a hearty meal, the Dutchman is rudely interrupted by the presence of a giraffe.

Showing all of the dexterity we’ve come to know from the striker, he completed a no-look assist placing leaves straight into his new-found friend’s mouth.