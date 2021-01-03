(Video) Paul Pogba captured showing-off crazy skills

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been captured showing off some ridiculous skills on the club’s official social media channels.

READ MORE: Inter Milan want to bring in Liverpool fan favourite during January window

Pogba, 27, is currently enjoying some of his best form in a United shirt and is slowly beginning to remind fans why they paid such a hefty fee for him four-years ago.

As Pogba and his United team mates continue to cement themselves as genuine title contenders, the 27-year-old midfielder has been snapped enjoying some down-time.

Ahead of the Red Devils’ next crucial set of fixtures which include facing both Manchester City and Liverpool, Pogba was recorded showing off some brilliant skills.