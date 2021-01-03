Menu

Video: Bizarre and risky penalty run-up technique pays off in Japan High School Championship game

Posted by

Komi Ryota is not exactly a big name in the world of football, but he’s become a bit of a viral hit after a bizarre and risky penalty run-up technique paid off for him in this Japan High School  Championship game.

Watch below as he takes ages over his run-up, doing a crazy amount of little steps on his way to eventually striking the ball into the back of the net…

It’s almost reminiscent of the Jordan Henderson ‘shuffle’ that the Liverpool captain has become known for doing just before he lifts a trophy – except this one takes a lot longer!

It would’ve been embarrassing to miss after this, but fair play to the guy, he made it work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.