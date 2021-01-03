Menu

Video: Phil Foden scores after Chelsea can’t deal with dangerous De Bruyne passes as Man City score quick-fire double

In the 20th minute of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko spelled danger with a nice pass into Kevin de Bruyne on the left-wing.

De Bruyne quickly threaded a through ball to Phil Foden, which Thiago Silva slid across to clear, but the ball spilled back into the Belgian playmaker’s path.

The Manchester City midfielder was then afforded the time and space to slot a low pass into Foden, who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

This comes just a couple of minutes after Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in serious style.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Pep Guardiola’s men have turned on the style in a short period to take a two-goal lead against the Blues.

