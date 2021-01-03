Video: Phil Foden scores after Chelsea can’t deal with dangerous De Bruyne passes as Man City score quick-fire double

In the 20th minute of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko spelled danger with a nice pass into Kevin de Bruyne on the left-wing.

De Bruyne quickly threaded a through ball to Phil Foden, which Thiago Silva slid across to clear, but the ball spilled back into the Belgian playmaker’s path.

The Manchester City midfielder was then afforded the time and space to slot a low pass into Foden, who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

CITY DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! ?? In a matter of minutes Guardiola’s men have raced into a two-goal lead, as Foden casually sweeps it past Mendy. ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #CHEMCI here: https://t.co/Au5LBtdvsW

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/DBsY51SWP8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea had a huge penalty shout turned down before two early Man City goals Video: Ilkay Gundogan’s brilliant turn and finish makes it 1-0 to Man City vs Chelsea Video: Early nightmare for Man City’s Zach Steffen as he forgets the pass back rule against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola’s men have turned on the style in a short period to take a two-goal lead against the Blues.