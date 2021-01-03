Menu

Video: Roy Keane’s hilarious response to how he would mark Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City
Posted by

Kevin De Bruyne was in inspired form this afternoon. The Belgian midfielder completely controlled the game, setting up Foden’s goal before scoring himself.

Sky Sports pundits, Roy Keane, Graeme Souness and Micah Richard waxed lyrical about the player at full time. His game intelligence, technique and even the deliberate decision to pass through players legs were all praised by the trio.

MORE: Pep Guardiola names his dream transfer target

Things were then brought down a level when Richards asked Keane how he would mark De Bruyne. The Irishman responded with his typically dry sense of humour: “He might be marking me,” he remarked.

More Stories / Latest News
Frank Lampard under serious threat of being sacked as Chelsea boss with club beginning to eye alternative plans for side after defeat to Man City
Deal this week: Manchester United’s January winger transfer is ’99 per cent done’
Video: Timo Werner’s awful corner fail sums up his latest dire performance for Chelsea
More Stories Graeme Souness Kevin De Bruyne Micah Richards Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.