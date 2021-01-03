Video: Roy Keane’s hilarious response to how he would mark Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne was in inspired form this afternoon. The Belgian midfielder completely controlled the game, setting up Foden’s goal before scoring himself.

Sky Sports pundits, Roy Keane, Graeme Souness and Micah Richard waxed lyrical about the player at full time. His game intelligence, technique and even the deliberate decision to pass through players legs were all praised by the trio.

Things were then brought down a level when Richards asked Keane how he would mark De Bruyne. The Irishman responded with his typically dry sense of humour: “He might be marking me,” he remarked.