Video: these Rangers fans think it’s all over as they stage pyro party outside Ibrox

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers team recorded a 1-0 victory over Celtic in the Glasgow Derby clash yesterday afternoon. The result means that the Ibrox club now sit 19 points above the Hoops in the title race.

Despite it only being January, many pundits and Scottish football fans feel that the league is now done and dusted. The gap is astonishing and it would take an unprecedented string of results at both Glasgow clubs for things to turn around.

Gerrard was cautious in his post match interview, telling Sky Sports that he is looking ahead to the upcoming fixture against Aberdeen rather than thinking about the lead that his team hold at the top of the table. That said, these Rangers fans think it’s all over if their pyro party outside Ibrox last night is anything to go by: