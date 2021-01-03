Menu

Video: Youri Tielemans blasts Leicester 2-0 ahead

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Youri Tielemans has bagged Leicester City’s second goal of the afternoon with a thunderbolt that bent into the corner of Karl Darlow’s net.

The chance presented itself when Mark Albrighton broke free down the right hand side and squared to the onrushing midfielder. Tielemans accepted the assist with a stunning first time curling shot, which thundered past Newcastle’s goalkeeper and put the Foxes 2-0 in front.

MORE: Rumours claim Premier League Covid outbreak was fuelled by 19-player Christmas party

Just look at that whip on the reverse angle!

More Stories / Latest News
‘Incoming W’ – These Chelsea fans hail ‘genius’ Frank Lampard for lineup vs Man City side missing key players due to Covid-19
Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho looks woefully short of confidence with an awful open goal miss for Dortmund
Video: James Maddison puts Leicester ahead after unselfish play by Jamie Vardy
More Stories Karl Darlow Mark Albrighton Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.