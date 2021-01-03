Video: Youri Tielemans blasts Leicester 2-0 ahead

Youri Tielemans has bagged Leicester City’s second goal of the afternoon with a thunderbolt that bent into the corner of Karl Darlow’s net.

The chance presented itself when Mark Albrighton broke free down the right hand side and squared to the onrushing midfielder. Tielemans accepted the assist with a stunning first time curling shot, which thundered past Newcastle’s goalkeeper and put the Foxes 2-0 in front.

Just look at that whip on the reverse angle!