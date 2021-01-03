West Brom make approach for outcast Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham

Sky Sports reporter, Anthony Joseph, has revealed that West Brom are interested in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham and have made initial contact with the Scottish club over the player.

Ntcham joined Celtic from Manchester City in a £4.5m deal back in the summer of 2017. The French midfielder was a central part of then Manager, Brendan Rodgers’, plans. He starred in a number of high profile matches including Champions League contests against Bayern Munich and Anderlecht, and has won three of Celtic’s four consecutive trebles.

A strong, powerful midfielder, Ntcham has been utilised in the holding role, attacking midfield and on the left hand side. Having earned several caps with the France U21 team, Olivier certainly presents a lot of qualities, but has fallen out of favour under Neil Lennon amid rumours that he wants to depart the club.

Porto were among the suitors in previous seasons, whilst Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph claims that Celtic turned down an offer for the player, from Brest in October.

The Baggies face a tough challenge to survive in the Premier League and Sam Allardyce appears to think that Ntcham can turn the club’s fortunes.

West Brom stand a good chance of signing the player, but will face competition from a number of French clubs.