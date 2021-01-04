Frank Lampard will surely be feeling the heat at Chelsea after his side were comprehensively outplayed in their recent defeat to Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s side were better in every department and would’ve certainly given the Blues manager food for thought.

A fourth defeat in their last six games was a foregone conclusion before half-time of that match, and it’s seen Chelsea slip down the Premier League table.

The London derby win over West Ham is the only victory for Lampard’s side since early December, so it makes owner, Roman Abramovich’s decision to stick with his former midfielder all the more interesting.

According to the Daily Mail, despite Abramovich’s penchant for hiring and firing managers, he’s prepared to give Lampard more time.

That’s because he’d guided them to 17 games unbeaten and done well in the Champions League.

Season’s end may be an appropriate time to make a change, albeit the axe could well fall before then if results haven’t improved significantly.