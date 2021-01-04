Arsenal transfer news: Selling club set modest asking price for attacking midfield target

Football London claim to know how much Borussia Dortmund are demanding in exchange for Arsenal target Julian Brandt this month.

Arsenal, despite a recent resurgence, need to make the most out of the January transfer window if they want to have any chance of forcing they way into a European qualification spot this term.

As Football London report, an attacking midfielder is thought to be on Mikel Arteta’s shopping list, with no replacement yet secured for outcast Mesut Ozil.

Football London report that Real Madrid’s Isco and Norwich City’s Emi Buendia are on the shortlist of targets, but Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt could be the most realistic option.

Their report claims that Brandt is willing to depart Dortmund in favour of signing for the Gunners, with a €25M asking price having been set.

All due respect to Brandt, if notoriously tough negotiators Dortmund are willing to sell a player for such a modest price, and are open to getting rid mid-season, it doesn’t bode well.

Is there no better option for Arsenal than signing Brandt? Perhaps it will all come down to how they get on in pursuit of their top targets, the identity of whom are not officially known.