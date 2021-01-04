Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta is reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer raid on Arsenal for French striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Catalan giants could perhaps do with more depth up front, and Lacazette looks a good option as he regains his best form in recent games, helping Arsenal to three wins in their last three games.

According to Don Balon, the 29-year-old could leave Arsenal for around £32million, which seems a very reasonable price to pay for an experienced and proven performer at the highest level.

Although Lacazette has never quite looked as good for Arsenal as he did for previous club Lyon, it’s easy to see that he could play an important role as a squad player at Barcelona.

If Laporta can get the Frenchman on the cheap, it could prove fine business for Barca, though of course he still needs to win the presidency at the Nou Camp.

Lacazette would surely welcome the chance to leave Arsenal for Barcelona, where he’d play with better players and surely stand a better chance of winning major trophies.