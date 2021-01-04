Arsenal surprisingly set to recall star from loan ahead of possible new transfer

Arsenal are reportedly set to recall midfielder Lucas Torreira from his loan at Atletico Madrid, with a new transfer perhaps on the cards.

According to Italian outlet La Nazione, Torreira could head back to Arsenal this January before then moving on again with another loan to Fiorentina.

Torreira has not played as much as would have been expected at Atletico, and it seems Arsenal now hope to end his spell in Spain in order to get him playing more often again in Italy.

The Uruguay international’s stock has really fallen in recent times, despite him initially looking such a promising signing when he joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018.

Torreira has not progressed as hoped, however, and it now looks unclear what lies in store for him in the future as he’s failed to revive his career with Atletico.

The 24-year-old looked like he could be a decent fit for Diego Simeone’s side, but it might be that he has to step down a level once again in order to play regular first-team football.