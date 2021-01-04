Menu

Medical today: Arsenal ace finalising loan transfer away from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal are reportedly set to loan out young defender William Saliba as he nears a move to Nice for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

The 19-year-old looks a big prospect after initially impressing at Saint-Etienne before making his way to Arsenal this season, though he’s been somewhat surprisingly overlooked by manager Mikel Arteta.

Many Arsenal fans would surely love to see Saliba get more playing time considering the lack of quality centre-backs at the club, but it seems he’s now set to leave the Emirates Stadium until next season.

According to Nice Matin, Saliba is having a medical with Nice this morning ahead of completing a move to the Ligue 1 club for the remainder of this campaign.

The Frenchman should benefit from this experience, but it remains to be seen if this risky move will backfire for Arsenal.

The Gunners would likely do better to trust Saliba and give him more chances instead of continuing to use flops like David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

2 Comments

  1. Jonathan says:
    January 4, 2021 at 10:04 am

    This move will come back to haunt Arsenal & Arteta

  2. ambrose says:
    January 4, 2021 at 11:27 am

    Saliba is a good defender but surprisingly he is out of Arteta’s plan, let him get more playing time so that he can fight for his place next season.

