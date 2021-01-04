The extent of Barcelona’s financial problems have been brought into sharp focus again with the news that they pulled out of the race for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, despite being offered him on a free transfer.

According to MARCA, cited by the Daily Mail, the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi, was in talks with the Catalan club.

However, once it became clear how much Alaba wanted per annum, Barca quickly pulled the plug on any potential deal.

Lionel Messi stated recently, per Sports Illustrated, that he won’t negotiate with any other clubs despite being at liberty to do so now, but if he is to be persuaded to stay at Barcelona, the very least he will expect is a competitive team.

To that end, Alaba would’ve fitted right in and provided competition down the left side.

With a new president soon to be elected by the club’s socio members, one of the first things it appears they’ll need to get a handle on is just how badly the finances really are.

It seems as though they could be in for a big shock.