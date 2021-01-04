‘Biased’ FA are the ‘discriminatory’ ones in Edinson Cavani racism storm as Uruguayan PFA viciously hit back at Man United star’s ban for controversial post

In a shocking statement, the Uruguayan Football Players’ Association have deemed that the English FA are actually the ‘discriminatory’ ones in the racism storm involving Man United’s Edinson Cavani.

Cavani is serving a three-game ban from English football’s governing body for a controversial post after his game-winning super-sub contribution against Southampton saw him labelled a ‘racist’ by some.

After inspiring the Red Devils to a 3-2 win with two goals and an assist off the bench, Cavani, a free transfer signing in the summer, responded to a congratulatory message with ‘Gracias Negrito’.

That term literally translates to ‘Thanks Black’ which is why controversy was sparked, but ‘Negrito’ can actually be used in a positive manner in Spanish-speaking Latin American countries as we referenced.

Uruguay’s equivalent of the PFA have now published a statement in response to the FA’s punishment, which also included a £100,000 fine and the requirement for Cavani to be educated on racism.

They viciously write that the FA are the ones to have committed a ‘true discriminatory act’ in their treatment of Cavani, which is ‘against the culture and way of life of the Uruguayan people’.

The English FA are then accused of having a ‘biased, dogmatic and ethnocentric vision’, before the statement adds that the ban should be overturned and Cavani’s ‘good name’ reinstated.

The English Football Association have really landed themselves in a sticky situation with their application of ‘anti-racism’ rules in this matter.

Cavani’s first game of the ban was served against Aston Villa, with the suspension to be completed after the Carabao Cup semi-final vs rivals Manchester City and FA Cup tie against Watford.