‘Biased’ FA are the ‘discriminatory’ ones in Edinson Cavani racism storm as Uruguayan PFA viciously hit back at Man United star’s ban for controversial post

In a shocking statement, the Uruguayan Football Players’ Association have deemed that the English FA are actually the ‘discriminatory’ ones in the racism storm involving Man United’s Edinson Cavani.

Cavani is serving a three-game ban from English football’s governing body for a controversial post after his game-winning super-sub contribution against Southampton saw him labelled a ‘racist’ by some.

After inspiring the Red Devils to a 3-2 win with two goals and an assist off the bench, Cavani, a free transfer signing in the summer, responded to a congratulatory message with ‘Gracias Negrito’.

That term literally translates to ‘Thanks Black’ which is why controversy was sparked, but ‘Negrito’ can  actually be used in a positive manner in Spanish-speaking Latin American countries as we referenced.

Uruguay’s equivalent of the PFA have now published a statement in response to the FA’s punishment, which also included a £100,000 fine and the requirement for Cavani to be educated on racism.

They viciously write that the FA are the ones to have committed a ‘true discriminatory act’ in their treatment of Cavani, which is ‘against the culture and way of life of the Uruguayan people’.

The English FA are then accused of having a ‘biased, dogmatic and ethnocentric vision’, before the statement adds that the ban should be overturned and Cavani’s ‘good name’ reinstated.

 

Uruguay PFA statement on Cavani

The English Football Association have really landed themselves in a sticky situation with their application of ‘anti-racism’ rules in this matter.

Cavani’s first game of the ban was served against Aston Villa, with the suspension to be completed after the Carabao Cup semi-final vs rivals Manchester City and FA Cup tie against Watford.

  Tony ojie says:
    January 4, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    The most hated country in the world today.
    They beleive they're the best and everything they do is the best.
    With respect, the FA should name one player they have fine 100,000k.

