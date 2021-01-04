Arsenal could be in luck as it sounds like Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia is keen to push through a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old looks one of the most exciting players in the Championship at the moment, and also had his moments with Norwich in the Premier League last season, despite their relegation.

The Independent have linked Buendia as a target for Arsenal and stated he’s likely to cost around £40million to prise away from Norwich.

There’s now been another update as this transfer story intensifies, with CBS Sports claiming Buendia himself would be prepared to push for a move to the Gunners if they show an interest in signing him this January.

The report suggests Buendia is an alternative to the likes of Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Real Madrid’s Isco, though there might be some risk of bringing in a player who is currently shining at a lower level.

A lot of players have managed to make the step up from the Championship to the Premier League, but Arsenal might still do better to go after someone more proven in the top flight.

That said, those players don’t come cheap, and £40m could end up being a bargain for Buendia if he continues to improve at this current rate.