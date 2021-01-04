Another poor result for Liverpool, this time against Southampton, has seen an expected backlash from supporters.

The 1-0 defeat thanks to an early Danny Ings goal follows hot on the heels of poor performances and results against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United.

With the relative merits of Jurgen Klopp now being questioned, former Liverpool great, Jamie Carragher, has suggested that a move now for Steven Gerrard would be the wrong one.

“Stevie Gerrard’s another one who’s gone to Rangers – doing really well. Looks like he’ll win the title this season,” he said on Sky Sports after the game, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Would I want Steven Gerrard to be the Liverpool manager without more experience? Possibly not.

“Because I just think when you get those really big jobs and you haven’t got that experience you’ve got nothing to fall back on when times are tough.”

Although Gerrard is indeed doing an incredible job at Rangers and appears odds-on to secure the Scottish Premiership, thereby stopping Celtic from winning it for a 10th consecutive occasion, the Liverpool job would be a huge step up, with respect.

For a player who is so revered at the Anfield outfit, it would tarnish his legend if the club were to react in a knee-jerk manner and remove Klopp, only for Gerrard to not be able to lift and motivate the team as he once did as their captain.