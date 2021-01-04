Chelsea have two top managers waiting on Frank Lampard decision

Chelsea are yet to throw in the towel with their Frank Lampard experiment, but two top managers are positioning themselves in case Roman Abramovich does decide to pull the trigger.

That’s what the Telegraph‘s Matt Law reports, with his information suggesting that Chelsea are not yet at the point where sacking Frank Lampard as emerged as a potential option for the club.

That’s despite Chelsea falling to 8th place with a defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday, with several of the teams above them having games in hand, too.

The outlook is pretty bleak at current for the Blues, but Chelsea are not yet giving up on Lampard.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law does report, though, that both Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel, who are out of work following their departures from Juventus and PSG respectively, have one eye on taking the Chelsea job in the event Lampard is sacked.

Either their all-time top scorer turns things around and succeeds at Stamford Bridge, or two of the most esteemed managers on the planet take the job. That can hardly be described as a crisis.