Chelsea boss Frank Lampard now odds-on favourite as next Premier League manager sacking

Chelsea FC
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is now being increasingly tipped as the next Premier League managerial sacking.

The Blues boss does look in real danger, as CaughtOffside reported yesterday, and the latest odds from bookmakers Ladbrokes reflects that.

Lampard’s side lost 3-1 at home to Manchester City yesterday and their strong early season form has totally deserted them in recent matches.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich doesn’t tend to show managers too much patience, having gone through a long list of different coaches since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2003.

Lampard, of course, is a club legend, which may help him, but there’s surely only so long he can continue to under-perform after such big spending on new signings in the summer.

Ladbrokes now have the 42-year-old as 8/11 to be the next sacking in the Premier League, moving him ahead of fellow strugglers like Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “If we’re being frank, Chelsea have been in dreadful form of late and as they continue to slide down the table and away from their fellow title contenders, it’s only increasing the chances of Lamps being sent packing.”

Premier League Sack Race (Ladbrokes)

Frank Lampard – 8/11
Chris Wilder – 3/1
Roy Hodgson – 8/1
Steve Bruce – 8/1
Graham Potter – 10/1
Sam Allardyce – 12/1

