Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has commented on his club sealing a potential January transfer window deal for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.
The France international’s Chelsea future has looked in doubt for some time now, with Frank Lampard not starting him regularly despite some impressive recent form for the Blues.
This has seen Giroud linked with Marseille by Le 10 Sport, who also mentioned that AC Milan and Inter Milan had looked like being potential suitors before cooling their interest.
It now seems like Juventus could be in the running as well, with Pirlo admitting his side could use Giroud and suggesting that a deal for the former Arsenal forward had been discussed by the club.
“I spoke to the club,” Pirlo told Tuttosport. “A centre forward who can take over for those who play a lot can help us.
“The perfect player doesn’t exist, but we have an idea.
“Giroud? We could use it, but (Fabio) Paratici knows more than me … We talked about it, let’s see what will happen.”
Chelsea fans may well be disappointed if Giroud ends up leaving, as he’s arguably more deserving of a starting place than Timo Werner right now.
Chelsea’s big-name summer signing has badly struggled in recent times, and an experienced, proven performer like Giroud can be an asset to any squad.
If the 34-year-old does end up moving on, it could be hard to find a replacement who’d offer something similar, especially in the middle of the season.
with klopp we saw the traits from him that liverpool would achieve in 3/4 yrs. also klopp had a health profile as a coach. lampard has a healthy profile as player.and nothing ad a coach. and a minute figure of great players become great coaches. maradona failed yet he was a genius on the pitch.
one weak trait of lampard is that he plays the same formation very often even when its not working eg he plays one striker and 2 winger attackers regardless of the opponents. we have never seen him play 2 or 3 strikers at the same time