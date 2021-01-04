Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has commented on his club sealing a potential January transfer window deal for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

The France international’s Chelsea future has looked in doubt for some time now, with Frank Lampard not starting him regularly despite some impressive recent form for the Blues.

This has seen Giroud linked with Marseille by Le 10 Sport, who also mentioned that AC Milan and Inter Milan had looked like being potential suitors before cooling their interest.

It now seems like Juventus could be in the running as well, with Pirlo admitting his side could use Giroud and suggesting that a deal for the former Arsenal forward had been discussed by the club.

“I spoke to the club,” Pirlo told Tuttosport. “A centre forward who can take over for those who play a lot can help us.

“The perfect player doesn’t exist, but we have an idea.

“Giroud? We could use it, but (Fabio) Paratici knows more than me … We talked about it, let’s see what will happen.”

Chelsea fans may well be disappointed if Giroud ends up leaving, as he’s arguably more deserving of a starting place than Timo Werner right now.

Chelsea’s big-name summer signing has badly struggled in recent times, and an experienced, proven performer like Giroud can be an asset to any squad.

If the 34-year-old does end up moving on, it could be hard to find a replacement who’d offer something similar, especially in the middle of the season.