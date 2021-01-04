Video: Cristiano Ronaldo produces sublime assist for Juventus team-mate Federico Chiesa

Cristiano Ronaldo is well known for being a lethal and clinical goal-scorer, but it’s easy to forget all the other qualities he has in his locker.

We think of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi as being more of an accomplished playmaker than Ronaldo, but then this superb assist for Juventus team-mate Federico Chiesa is a reminder of what the Portuguese is capable of too…

A great finish by Federico Chiesa doubles Juve's lead! ? Andrea Pirlo will be pleased with this start to the second half ?? pic.twitter.com/rr2Nrs3fEU — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 3, 2021

Ronaldo remains a world class performer even as he approaches his 36th birthday, with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man clearly not slowing down with age.

Oh, and that finish from Chiesa isn’t bad either!