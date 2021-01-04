Diego Costa “waiting for a call“ from Premier League side amid Wolves speculation

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Diego Costa is keen on securing a move back to the Premier League, during an interview with Sky Sports.

As noted by the report by Sky Sports, Costa is a free man after departing Atletico Madrid on a free. The Brazilian-turned-Spaniard had just six-months left to run on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, but an agreement was found to allow him to depart ahead of time.

The Daily Mail reported last week that Wolves were considering the possibility of making a move to sign Costa, with starting striker Raul Jimenez out of action after undergoing surgery on a fractured skull he suffered in a collision with David Luiz at the Emirates.

Romano, speaking to Sky Sports, revealed he has no knowledge of whether or not Wolves’ reported interest is genuine, but he claims that Costa would welcome a move from a Premier League club with open arms:

“He hopes to receive some bids from the Premier League. At the moment I don’t have anything confirmed about Wolves. There are a lot of rumours but nothing advanced.”

“But for sure, Diego is waiting for a call from the Premier League. He would love to come back, he loves the atmosphere. Let’s see. It will be interesting to have this kind of striker available as a free agent right now.”

If that is the case, the ball’s in Wolves’ court.