Dortmund CEO admits that Jadon Sancho was ‘prepared’ for Man United transfer as Romano adds personal terms were agreed

Borussia Dortmund’s chief executive officer, Hans-Joachim Watzke, has confirmed to Kicker via ESPN that the 20-year-old perhaps ‘prepared’ to move to Old Trafford after intense speculation all summer.

Watzke admitted that Dortmund knew they wouldn’t seriously deal with the Red Devils in the summer of 2020 after United seemingly wished to pay for the ace in instalments over ‘several years’.

After the transfer window closed, the Guardian reported Ed Woodard and Co. were unwilling to sign off on such a marquee deal in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Guardian claimed that the deal would’ve cost a total financial outlay of €250m from United, which would’ve included the €120m transfer fee, Sancho’s wages and the agent fee Emeka Obasi wanted.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has also weighed in on the news, adding that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had agreed personal terms with the tricky winger.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke just confirmed that Jadon Sancho was ‘ready for the transfer’ to Manchester United this summer. Personal terms were agreed. To be clear: Jadon is *not* moving in January. The race will be on again next summer and #MUFC are expected to be involved. ? https://t.co/5FoeGDBQvX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2021

Here’s what Watzke had to say on the impact of the saga on Sancho’s form:

“It was signalled that the fee offer would be paid in instalments over several years, it was all a theoretic discussion from then on.”

“Maybe Jadon had subconsciously prepared for a move a bit. I believe he at least thought about it that much that he lost a bit of his ease, but for weeks now I found him trying very hard.”

“I think he needs two, three goals and this could boost his form straight away. He still is one of the greatest talents there is.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal willing to give up two academy graduates to sign £40m-rated playmaker in players-plus-cash transfer Allardyce confirms that Brexit rules have lost West Brom three potential transfers already as strugglers need to strengthen in January “He wasn’t bothered. He didn’t do the basics” – Chelsea summer signing savagely blasted by pundit after City loss

The situation appears to have impacted Sancho this season, despite the ace scoring five times and registering nine assists, it’s clear that the England international’s form has taken a hit.

The attacker went viral this weekend for an unfortunate open-goal miss, but Sancho made up for it later in the tie against Wolfsburg with a wonderful goal.

As prolific as the noise was regarding Sancho and United last summer, expectations that United were going to sign off on such massive spending for one deal amidst a pandemic which has left them without fans in their massive Old Trafford stadium were foolish, if we’re keeping it realistic.