Manchester United could soon receive significant transfer boost

Manchester United could reportedly soon receive a significant boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international has been linked with Man Utd by the Transfer Window Podcast in recent times, with talk of a possible swap deal involving Paul Pogba.

Either way, it looks like Dybala’s long-term future at Juve is in some doubt as Tuttosport, as translated by Football Italia, claim that he could soon depart the Turin giants if he cannot agree a new contract.

The report explains that Juventus will offer Dybala a new deal, but he could be sold if an agreement cannot be struck before the end of the season.

United would do well to keep an eye on the situation, with Dybala a fine player who could add something to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The 27-year-old has suffered slightly since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus, but prior to that he looked like a player well worth building a team around.

United have occasionally lacked spark in attack and some might see Dybala as an upgrade on the inconsistent Anthony Martial in that area of the pitch.

  1. YIEN.D says:
    January 4, 2021 at 8:17 am

    It’s better to have Dybala in Manchester United

  2. Alan Han says:
    January 4, 2021 at 8:31 am

    I do not agree Dybala to come in for MU. No Thanks

    1. Pauric says:
      January 4, 2021 at 9:59 am

      United are dirt they don’t deserve dybala.

  3. JOB says:
    January 4, 2021 at 9:15 am

    It’s better to have (Dybala) in manchester united than (Martial)

  4. Pauric says:
    January 4, 2021 at 10:00 am

    United are dirt they don’t deserve dybala.

