Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has discussed the seemingly imminent deal for Amad Diallo and other possible signings at Old Trafford this January.

The Red Devils look set to add Diallo to their first-team squad this winter, with Stretty News reporting that there is no intention from the club to enter into talks about loaning him back to Atalanta.

United fans will no doubt be excited about the arrival of the 18-year-old, who looks a big prospect and like just the kind of attacking player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with bringing in for the second half of this season.

Chadwick thinks Diallo looks a good fit for Man Utd, and expects that his former side will no doubt be considering other targets to come in this winter as well.

“I’ve not seen a huge amount of him but the club are obviously keen to get him in for January,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He looks like a really exciting young player. I think now top players are more inclined to think more seriously about Man United given the situation they’re in now, albeit they’re out of the Champions League but they’re in a position where players can be part of a squad looking to replicate their past glory by winning the Premier League.

“I’m sure there’ll be other players they’re talking about who could add something to the squad. It does look an exciting player, the sort of wide player that United have loved throughout the years at the club.”