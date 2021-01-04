Update provided on Inter Milan misfit as club look to cash in – and there’s a problem

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Christian Eriksen – and it doesn’t look as though there’s any impending exit option in the pipeline.

Eriksen departed Tottenham for Inter Milan in search of furthering his career, but not all has gone to plan for the Denmark international at the San Siro.

While he is an undoubtedly talented player, and you can be sure manager Antonio Conte has no doubts about that, he is not an archetypal Conte player.

He, quite simply, doesn’t fit the system.

As a result, it would be no surprise if Inter wanted to cash-in, even as soon as the January window which has recently opened.

However, Fabrizio Romano has given an update via Twitter, and clubs are hardly banging on the door looking to secure Eriksen’s services this winter.

Christian Eriksen: Inter have *not* received any official bid at the moment. Nothing serious or advanced from PSG, West Ham, Arsenal and more. Inter want to sell him immediatly and hope to receive some proposals in the next days. ? @SkySport #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2021

Could he be stuck at Inter until the season’s end? There’s still plenty of time left in the January window, so fear not, Christian.